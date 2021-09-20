When BTS' Jimin Apologised to ARMY for Not Being Able to Perform: Let's Get Together Again Soon

Since the coronavirus pandemic took over the world in 2020, the South Korean boy band BTS have not hit the road for their global concerts. However, before the pandemic, BTS made sure that they performed for their global fans at multiple locations. It was during one such concert in 2017 that BTS’ vocalist Jimin had to apologise to his fans. In their 2018 docu-series Burn The Stage, BTS showed how performing on a world tour often exhausted the band members who pushed themselves to the limit in order to deliver their best.

During their 2017 Wings world tour, when the band was about to perform in Macau, Jimin faced health issues due to which he could not perform. The singer was experiencing cramps in his neck and shoulder and had to take a rest and sit out for the performance. However, the singer made sure that he did offer his apologies to ARMYs who came to attend the concert and watch all the seven members perform. After the opening act of the concert Jimin was seen addressing the fans as he said, “I'm terribly sorry. Let's get together again soon, I love you and thank you.”

In the documentary, Jimin said that he was not sure when he would come back to Macau and meet the fans again. The singer also expressed his apprehension of missing out on the stage as he said, “our performance would look awkward on stage. That might distract the audience and fans might worry about me.” Jimin also said that the Macau performance was the finale of their Wings world tour and they all had worked so hard for it, hence he felt really bad about not being able to perform. The documentary showed that although Jimin insisted on performing, his fellow band members asked him to take a rest and recuperate as they understood what he was going through.

