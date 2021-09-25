When BTS' Jungkook and J-Hope Had a Squabble Over a Fruit Basket Gifted by Fan

Being a member of a K-pop idol group, an artist is bound to have disagreements with fellow members regarding the creative process or any other aspect. However, for global sensation BTS, the initial days of their artistic journey also included fights on food. The septet consisting of Jungkook, V, Jimin, J-hope, Suga, RM, and Jin who debuted in 2013 have always shared a unique relationship with their fans, called ARMY. It was during one such incident when a fan sent Jungkook a fruit basket and the youngest member of the group ended up irritating fellow BTS members.

In a V Live interaction in April 2018, Jungkook told his fans about the incident. The 24-year-old singer informed that he received a fruit basket when the group debuted in 2013. To receive a gift from a fan right after the debut was something very special for Jungkook and hence, he wanted to save it for a while. However, the singer observed that the contents from the fruit basket were being consumed too fast. Jungkook clarified that even though he wanted to share the gift with fellow group members, he also wanted to keep some of it for himself. So when Jungkook saw J-Hope picking up a banana from the basket, the maknae told him directly to stop eating fruits from his gift basket. The rapper was quite taken aback by Jungkook’s statement and threw the banana at him and said, “You, eat them all.”

In his defence, Jungkook mentioned, “Back then, I was amazed by the gift. You know how much I cherished a fan gift. Of course, I cherish all the gifts from fans. It was all the more precious to me when we just debuted.” Describing the fruit basket, Jungkook told his fans during the V Live that it included melons, pears, and bananas. The South Korean artist mentioned that there were probably two melons and he had already shared one with J-Hope.

