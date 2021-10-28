When BTS Member V Responded to a 9-Year-Old ARMY's Letter on Friendship and Befriended Him

They may be one of the biggest musical artists in the world, but even BTS members require heartwarming friendships that stay with them through thick and thin. The South Korean septet rose to fame with their songs that addressed mental health, society's pressure on youth, and several other subjects and touched a nerve with those who felt largely ignored. It was no surprise then that a nine-year-old child expressed his gratitude to BTS and especially Kim Taehyung aka V for making him feel included and seen.

According to AllKpop, the young kid Jihoo wrote in his letter that he likes all the BTS members: Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, RM, and Suga. But he finds V to be his favourite among them all. Ji-hoo mentioned in his letter that he used to be a quiet child at school who could not make friends easily and spent most of his time alone. He also added that he used to play all by himself, but after he was introduced to BTS through his mother, he felt as though he was part of a group of friends. Ji-hoo wrote that he danced and laughed while watching videos of BTS and that made him feel welcomed and happy. The letter concluded with Jihoo thanking BTS for being his friend.

The letter was written in 2018, and it gained traction when V responded to it. The 25-year-old singer posted the picture of the letter which he wrote to Jihoo on Twitter. The tweet from May 13, 2018, shows V’s handwritten letter addressed to the little boy. The singer expressed his gratitude to Jihoo for being a BTS fan. The letter further read, "It’s so nice that you’re listening to our songs, watching our shows, and dancing along to us. I’m going to be your friend from now on too." V wished Jihoo a healthy, and happy life and also added that they should meet when the child gets a little older.

Captioning the tweet, V had written in Korean, “I hope it reaches Jihoo.”

