When BTS' RM Revealed He Was Worried for ARMYs After They Lost at Grammy 2021

The South Korean boy band BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan enjoy popularity worldwide and for the right reasons. From performing hyper-synchronised dance moves, writing songs that resonate with every age group, producing chart-busters to defying gender norms and popularizing Asian artists in the west, the K-pop band has proven time and again that they are more than just a group of performers. The septet consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook have often talked about their further dreams and aspirations and revealed that they would love to win the Grammy.

The group came a step closer to their dream last year when they received their first-ever Grammy nomination for the song Dynamite. BTS was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, however, they lost the award to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande. Now, a new Bangtan episode revealed the events unfolding ahead of the winner announcement. The video showed the members preparing and recording for their Grammy performance and the award show.

While the youngest member Jungkook was nervous and didn’t know what to do, group leader RM tried to stay calm and composed. The oldest member, Jin, was very curious to know his fellow teammates reaction if they won. When he asked J-Hope about his reaction, the rapper screamed in excitement. RM said, “I don’t think I’ll be able to stay seated."

However, RM later revealed that he was worried for their fanbase, ARMY after they did not win the Grammys. They had hosted a Vlive after the award show where they tried to cheer up their fans. Jimin and J-Hope thanked them for watching BTS at a late hour and said that they would keep working hard.

