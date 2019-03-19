When Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Complimented Lilly Singh on Bagging Late Night Talk Show
Lilly Singh with NBC’s two other late night hosts Jimmy Fallon (L) and Seth Meyers. (Image: Instagram/Lilly Singh)
Trudeau tweeted on Sunday evening, "Congratulations Superwoman! You're making Canada proud—and making us laugh along the way."
Congratulations @IISuperwomanII! You’re making Canada proud – and making us laugh along the way. 🇨🇦 https://t.co/XrCtmhpn7U— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 17, 2019
To which, Singh replied, "Thank you Prime Minister! Please find a way to send me ice caps and Timbits while shooting."
Thank you Prime Minister! Please find a way to send me ice caps and Timbits while shooting 🙏🏽❤️ https://t.co/MDKkVQnXOc— Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) March 17, 2019
Singh has landed a rare chance to host a late night talk show on a major broadcast network—a remarkable feat for a woman of colour.
She will replace Carson Daly as the host of NBC's late night talk show. Titled A Little Late with Lilly Singh, it will launch in September, making her the only woman to currently host a late night talk show on one of the big networks, reported variety.com.
A Little Late will feature Singh, who first became famous as a YouTube star, conducting in-studio interviews, as well as feature pre-taped comedy sketches and other "signature elements".
View this post on Instagram
Gotta get used to this seat! • When I was presented with this NBC opportunity, I really needed guidance on how to evaluate my options and make the best decision. I sought out advice from two individuals, both whom I admire and respect deeply. Thank you @therock and @hasanminhaj for answering that call. I feel privileged that I can hit you up and ask you tough questions. Thank you for so selflessly dropping your wisdom and in turn, helping me make this beautiful decision. I’m forever grateful. • Thank you to my fellow YouTube creators who continuously inspire me and blaze a path that so many people can benefit from. I am so proud to be from this community and I believe in our community. Your messages of support have filled my whole heart. • Thank you @nbc for believing in me and betting on me. I can’t wait to take this crazy ride with you and make magic. You won’t regret it. • Thank you to my team at #WME @teamid HJTH and everyone at @unicornislandprod for working so hard to continuously make my dreams come true. I don’t know what I’d do without you. • And thank you to everyone sending me such supportive tweets, messages and emails. My phone and I are both overwhelmed with love. You having my back as I start this new chapter means so much to me. • With so much love ❤️
