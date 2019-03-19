LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
When Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Complimented Lilly Singh on Bagging Late Night Talk Show

Lilly Singh has landed a rare chance to host a late night talk show on a major broadcast network—a rare feat for a woman of colour.

IANS

Updated:March 19, 2019, 12:14 PM IST
Lilly Singh with NBC’s two other late night hosts Jimmy Fallon (L) and Seth Meyers. (Image: Instagram/Lilly Singh)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Indo-Canadian Lilly Singh, who goes by the stage name Superwoman, on bagging a late night show of a major TV network and said the YouTube sensation is making Canada proud.

Trudeau tweeted on Sunday evening, "Congratulations Superwoman! You're making Canada proud—and making us laugh along the way." 




To which, Singh replied, "Thank you Prime Minister! Please find a way to send me ice caps and Timbits while shooting." 




Singh has landed a rare chance to host a late night talk show on a major broadcast network—a remarkable feat for a woman of colour.

She will replace Carson Daly as the host of NBC's late night talk show. Titled A Little Late with Lilly Singh, it will launch in September, making her the only woman to currently host a late night talk show on one of the big networks, reported variety.com.

A Little Late will feature Singh, who first became famous as a YouTube star, conducting in-studio interviews, as well as feature pre-taped comedy sketches and other "signature elements".

View this post on Instagram

Gotta get used to this seat! • When I was presented with this NBC opportunity, I really needed guidance on how to evaluate my options and make the best decision. I sought out advice from two individuals, both whom I admire and respect deeply. Thank you @therock and @hasanminhaj for answering that call. I feel privileged that I can hit you up and ask you tough questions. Thank you for so selflessly dropping your wisdom and in turn, helping me make this beautiful decision. I’m forever grateful. • Thank you to my fellow YouTube creators who continuously inspire me and blaze a path that so many people can benefit from. I am so proud to be from this community and I believe in our community. Your messages of support have filled my whole heart. • Thank you @nbc for believing in me and betting on me. I can’t wait to take this crazy ride with you and make magic. You won’t regret it. • Thank you to my team at #WME @teamid HJTH and everyone at @unicornislandprod for working so hard to continuously make my dreams come true. I don’t know what I’d do without you. • And thank you to everyone sending me such supportive tweets, messages and emails. My phone and I are both overwhelmed with love. You having my back as I start this new chapter means so much to me. • With so much love ❤️

A post shared by Lilly Singh (@iisuperwomanii) on



