When Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Complimented Lilly Singh on Bagging Late Night Talk Show

Congratulations @IISuperwomanII! You’re making Canada proud – and making us laugh along the way. 🇨🇦 https://t.co/XrCtmhpn7U — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 17, 2019

Thank you Prime Minister! Please find a way to send me ice caps and Timbits while shooting 🙏🏽❤️ https://t.co/MDKkVQnXOc — Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) March 17, 2019

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Indo-Canadian Lilly Singh, who goes by the stage name Superwoman, on bagging a late night show of a major TV network and said the YouTube sensation is making Canada proud.Trudeau tweeted on Sunday evening, "Congratulations Superwoman! You're making Canada proud—and making us laugh along the way."To which, Singh replied, "Thank you Prime Minister! Please find a way to send me ice caps and Timbits while shooting."Singh has landed a rare chance to host a late night talk show on a major broadcast network—a remarkable feat for a woman of colour.She will replace Carson Daly as the host of NBC's late night talk show. Titled A Little Late with Lilly Singh, it will launch in September, making her the only woman to currently host a late night talk show on one of the big networks, reported variety.com.A Little Late will feature Singh, who first became famous as a YouTube star, conducting in-studio interviews, as well as feature pre-taped comedy sketches and other "signature elements".