When Chatrapathi Art Director Handed Wooden Rod to Villain Against Prabhas And Then...

Prabhas, who is currently busy with the promotions of his long-awaited film Radhe Shyam, has shared a funny incident from the shooting days of his 2005 film Chatrapathi, directed by S. S. Rajamouli.

Speaking to the media during the promotion event, the Baahubali actor said that during a fight scene Ravinder Reddy, who worked as an art director in the film, handed a wooden rod to Supreet Reddy, who was playing the antagonist.

Ravinder had prepared the stick with sea salt. After knowing that the rod was real, Prabhas said that if Supreet had hit him on the back, he would have sustained injuries. When someone asked why he was given the original stick, Prabhas said, “Ravinder did it for perfection.”

For the unversed, Ravinder was the art director for Radhe Shyam. He is known for his work in films like Magadheera, Autonagar Surya, and Oohalu Gusagusalade.

Speaking of Prabhas’s Chatrapathi, the film has a huge contribution to the success of the actor. Released in 2005, the film grossed over Rs 26 crores.

Meanwhile, Radhe Shyam is all set to release on March 11. The makers, as part of pre-release promotion activities, on Tuesday launched a single titled, Main Ishq Mein Hoon, crooned by Manan Bhardwaj and Harjot Kaur.

However, just 48 hours before Radhe Shyam’s much-awaited theatrical release, the makers had to cut the length of the movie. Reportedly, the version submitted to the censor was 150 minutes long. But, the mentioned run-time on the ticket-booking platforms is 138 minutes. The movie has been trimmed by 12 minutes.

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film stars Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Sathyaraj, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, and Sathyan in important roles.

