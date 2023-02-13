Megastar Chiranjeevi is close to his youngest brother Pawan Kalyan. Although they had differences when Chiranjeevi merged the Praja Rajyam Party with the Congress, making Pawan Kalyan float his own Jana Sena party, both brothers come to the rescue of one another in need. Although Chiranjeevi has been away from active politics for some time, he actively campaigns for his brother’s Jana Sena Party. Recently, the Megastar made an interesting revelation about his brother.

Talkshow Nijam with Smitha hosted by popular singer and former pop singer Smitha had Chiranjeevi as its first guest and it is here that Chiranjeevi talked about a variety of topics, one of them being his brother Pawan Kalyan. Chiranjeevi said that he was afraid that Pawan Kalyan would join Naxalism at one stage after seeing his responsive nature.

Smitha asked the Megastar whether he preferred Pawan Kalyan as an actor or politician, to which he replied that Pawan showed signs of being a leader from a very young age and that he knew his brother would grow up to be a politician.

Chiranjeevi also said that Pawan Kalyan played with toy guns in his childhood. After Chiranjeevi became a star and he went to Singapore, Pawan asked for a gun from there. He recounted an incident when Pawan Kalyan was stopped at a railway station since he was thought to be carrying a gun. Later, the railway authorities realised it was a toy gun and let him go. His obsession with guns feared Chiranjeevi as he thought that coupled with his leadership qualities, could lead him to join the Naxalite movement.

Earlier, during a speech at Harvard University, Pawan Kalyan himself admitted there was a time he was intrigued by the Naxalite movement. “I wanted to get into extremist outfits like naxals. My problem was how to address these issues. When injustice happens in India, the law is applied weakly against the strong and strongly against the weak," he said

