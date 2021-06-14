When Chris Evans was on a Spiritual Getaway in Rishikesh

Hollywood actor Chris Evans, known for his superhero role Captain America, turned 40 on Sunday. Playing the Marvel superhero since 2011, the actor had passed his shield in 2019 with Avengers Endgame. The Marvel movies continue to enjoy a large fanbase in India, and hence it may come as a surprise for some to know that Evans had visited the country much before he achieved international fame with Captain America.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times in 2012, the actor had mentioned that he had visited India in the early 2000s and spent time at a Buddhist retreat. Evans said that he spent three weeks in Rishikesh in 2005 or 2006 at the retreat. The actor used to attend a Buddhism class in Los Angeles and he told the national daily that the woman who used to teach him there had trained in Rishikesh. So, he went along with his fellow Buddhism class students and stayed in a little village for about three weeks. During his stay, the actor hiked the Himalayas, camped on the banks of the Ganga and described his experience as great. However, due to his upcoming movies Evans had to miss the annual spiritual trip.

Evans had to sign a six movie contract with the MCU when he decided to play Captain America. At the time when he was offered the role Evans had declined the offer considering the long-term commitment he had to make as an actor. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter in 2020, the actor opened up about the panic attacks that almost led him to switch his career. He had repeatedly turned down the Captain America role but Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige persisted and eventually Evans agreed.

After eight years, Evans’ contract with MCU ended in 2019. The actor was last seen in comedy mystery movie Knives Out.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here