When Chunky Panday Dropped Neelam Kothari from Bike and Her Leg Burnt: 'Whole Calf had Peeled Off'

Chunky Panday once burnt his co-actor Neelam Kothari Soni’s leg while shooting for their first film together. The actor recalled the horrifying incident from the sets of his film Aag Hi Aag (1987), produced by Pahlaj Nihalani, where a bike accident led to Neelam’s leg getting burnt severely. The actor wasn’t very good at riding a bike, and while shooting a scene, caused Neelam to fall and sustain the injury.

Narrating the incident to a leading daily, the actor told Times of India, “My first heroine was Neelam. When I had signed the film, Pahlajji told me that you’ve Neelam opposite you I went mad because we used to be fans of her… When I signed the film I told Pahlajji I know everything - riding a car, a horse even a motorcycle… But I could only drive a car, I couldn’t drive a motorcycle or ride a horse."

“There was a scene where I had to take Neelam on a motorbike and escape from the shaadi ka mandap. I had done a little bit of training but I still wasn’t as good and I dropped her from the bike. She burnt her leg. I felt so bad and I apologised and apologised and it was horrible. So I actually hurt her in the first film with me… She was very strong, she continued because she didn’t break her leg but she burnt it very badly. But she was a very hard-working and strong girl and she just bandaged it and went back to work. But it was horrible… the whole calf had peeled off literally and I’m the culprit because I dropped her from the bike," he described.

