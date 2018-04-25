English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
When Coldplay's Chris Martin Sang Arijit Singh's Channa Mereya In Maiden India Concert
They came, we saw, they conquered.
It was in the year 2016 when Global Citizen Festival India brought the international pop stars and bands- Jay Z, Demi Lovato, The Vamps and Coldplay on the grounds of Mumbai who enthralled the audience with their energy. It was the event of the year and Coldplay's performance was the highlight. The maiden concert of the band in India left the audience in awe with its energy and its vibe leaving an ever-lasting impression. Fix You, Paradise, Sky Full of Stars and Hymn For The Weekend were some of the songs that dazzled that audience that night. The band even did a jugalbandi of sorts with music maestro AR Rahman and sang his popular track Maa Tujhe Salaam.
But the one moment that marvelled all Bollywood buffs was when Chris Martin, the lead vocalist, took to stage and sang Arijit Singh's romantic anthem Channa Mereya from Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
As Arijit Singh turns a year older today, we can't help but one again be mesmerised by the impact his work has left not just on Indian artists but on musicians across nations. The singer continues to rule Bollywood and his romantic tracks continue to top music charts.
Chris Martin Sings Channa Mereya During #Coldplay Concert In Mumbai. Magical.— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) November 19, 2016
Channa Mereya + Sky Full Of Stars pic.twitter.com/aqp15DsBg1
