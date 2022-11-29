When Comedian Hyper Adi Left Everyone Stunned on Sets of Sridevi Drama Company

Comedian and writer Hyper Adi has struck a chord with the audience due to his brilliant comic timing and punch lines. Besides his great performances, what also makes fans fall in love with him is his sense of humour. He grew to fame after he came to the limelight through Jabardhast. The comedian-turned-actor is currently the talk of the town after Mallemalan TV shared the promo of the next episode of Sridevi Drama Company.

In the upcoming episode’s promo, Hyper Adi can be seen tickling the funny bones of the audience with his epic comic timing every now and then. During the episode, the show host Rashmi Gautam played a game with the comedian. As per the rules of the game, he has to select a number and there is a task behind the number which he has to do.

So he picked the number, which said that he needed to kiss someone for 30 seconds. In the promo, he can be seen excited at first and also seen trying to take permission after a while when everyone asked him to choose another number he conveniently opted for the number 11. The number said, “Must be shaved.” After a few frames, the entire crew and team can be seen running and holding the comedian while others were enjoying.

A barber can be seen running towards Hyper Adi on the stage while he settles down on the stage willingly. After a few frames, the barber starts to shave his hair off and the promo concluded without showing the entire face of the actor.

Watch the promo video Here

The upcoming episode will be aired on December 4, Sunday.

Apart from being in TV shows, Hyper Adi has also been featured in films including Meda Meeda Abbayi, Aatagadharaa Siva, Tholi Perma, Mr Majnu, and Krack among others.

Read all the Latest Movies News here