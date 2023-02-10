Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is known for his comic stints that keep the audience entertained. From celebs to commoners, the 41-year-old comedian is a favourite among all. His wordplay and rib-tickling jokes are loved by people of all age groups. Kapil is currently the number-one comedian in the country. He is also a family man. The comedian married his long-time girlfriend, Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on December 12, 2018. Before marrying Ginni, Kapil was in a relationship with Preeti Simoes, who is a TV producer. She has also produced The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights with Kapil. The duo were together for nearly eight years, till 2018. But their relationship ended for a reason not known to the public. The comedian once disclosed his school life’s love story in an episode of Comedy Nights With Kapil. The clip has been recently shared by Colors channel on Instagram, which is garnering attention all over social media.

Kapil was in a relationship with a girl, while he was studying in class 12. He stated that he had ended his relationship with that girl for Rs 80. In the video, Kapil shared that he took the girl out in his scooter for a date. At the time, pizza was new, and he only had Rs 80 in his pocket.

Kapil further said, “I had already made the idea that two pizzas and a cold drink would cost Rs 80. But after eating one pizza, she asked for another and I broke up with her." He split up over this trivial issue. He didn’t stop here. He also made fun of her in front of everyone in that restaurant.

“You have come here to spend time with me, or have you come here to eat pizza.” He shared this story of his breakup in the show Comedy Nights with Kapil. After listening to this story, the audience started clapping and laughing.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni have known each other since their college days. In 2005, he went to Ginni’s college to audition. There, both of them met. But Kapil came to Mumbai to fulfil his dream and that created a distance between the two. But finally, in the year 2018, the duo tied the knot. Ginni and Kapil are now parents to two children, Anayara and Trishan.

