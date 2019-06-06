When David Letterman Joined Shah Rukh Khan for his Eid Meet with Fans

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan had a special guest with him, American talk-show host David Letterman, as he greeted fans outside his residence on Eid on Wednesday.

Notably, Khan shot an episode of Letterman’s Netflix special My Next Guest Needs No Introduction in New York last month. Like every year, he came out to his terrace to wave to his fans on the auspicious occasion. He was joined by his youngest son AbRam and Letterman, who seemed overwhelmed to see the crowd.

Many photographs and videos from Khan's Eid celebrations are doing the rounds on internet. In one of the viral videos, he is seen teaching Letterman how to gesture a 'salaam'. Dressed in a white kurta pyjama, the Zero aced the ethnic look on Eid. Meanwhile, Letterman wore a beige coat.

From posing in his signature 'arms wide open' pose to kissing AbRam, exchanging smiles with Letterman and giving flying kisses to the gathering of fans—Khan's Eid appearance was quite a spectacle.

Later, the superstar shared a video on Twitter, and wrote, "Thank you all for spending your Eid with me. May God bless you all with health and happiness. Eid Mubarak."

Thank u all for spending your Eid with me... May God bless u all with health and happiness. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/eXBfmDzVMt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 5, 2019

Letterman is reportedly here to shoot some remaining portions of the episode with Khan, as was evident with a cameraman who was trying to capture the fan frenzy from Mannat's terrace.

The episode of will stream on Netflix, but a date is yet to be set.

