When David Letterman Joined Shah Rukh Khan for his Eid Meet with Fans
David Letterman is reportedly in Mumbai to shoot some remaining portions of the episode with Shah Rukh Khan for his Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.
Actor Shah Rukh Khan with his son AbRam and Devid Letterman during a fan meet from the balcony of Mannat on Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Image: IANS)
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan had a special guest with him, American talk-show host David Letterman, as he greeted fans outside his residence on Eid on Wednesday.
Notably, Khan shot an episode of Letterman’s Netflix special My Next Guest Needs No Introduction in New York last month. Like every year, he came out to his terrace to wave to his fans on the auspicious occasion. He was joined by his youngest son AbRam and Letterman, who seemed overwhelmed to see the crowd.
Many photographs and videos from Khan's Eid celebrations are doing the rounds on internet. In one of the viral videos, he is seen teaching Letterman how to gesture a 'salaam'. Dressed in a white kurta pyjama, the Zero aced the ethnic look on Eid. Meanwhile, Letterman wore a beige coat.
From posing in his signature 'arms wide open' pose to kissing AbRam, exchanging smiles with Letterman and giving flying kisses to the gathering of fans—Khan's Eid appearance was quite a spectacle.
Later, the superstar shared a video on Twitter, and wrote, "Thank you all for spending your Eid with me. May God bless you all with health and happiness. Eid Mubarak."
Thank u all for spending your Eid with me... May God bless u all with health and happiness. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/eXBfmDzVMt— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 5, 2019
Letterman is reportedly here to shoot some remaining portions of the episode with Khan, as was evident with a cameraman who was trying to capture the fan frenzy from Mannat's terrace.
The episode of will stream on Netflix, but a date is yet to be set.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Wonder Woman 1984 Poster: Gal Gadot Looks Fiery in New Golden Suit and Zachary Levi Loves It
- Miley Cyrus Reacts to Groping Incident, Says 'Can't Be Grabbed Without Consent'
- Ali Zafar Has the Most Adorable Excuse for Not Being Able to Wish His Fans 'Eid Mubarak'
- Amazon Alexa Will Soon Plan Your Family Night Out, Movie Dates And Book an Uber too
- Jio Effect: Airtel Brings Back Rs 349 and Rs 399 Postpaid Plans; Has The ARPU Strategy Not Worked?
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s