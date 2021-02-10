When Deepika Padukone Bonded with Bigg Boss 14 Fame Rakhi Sawant on Latter's Chat Show

Rakhi Sawant is currently grabbing the headlines for her antics inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. The actress-dancer, who entered the show as a challenger, has successfully managed to reach the top 6 on Bigg Boss 14. She is touted to be one of the strongest contenders to win this season.

Even as she continues to entertain the audience as well as the contestants inside the house, Rakhi's fans have been digging out her old pictures with Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan. Deepika had once appeared on Rakhi's chat show after the release of her second film Bachna Ae Haseeno, in which she co-starred with Ranbir Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Rakhi was recently slammed by Bigg Boss host Salman Khan for misbehaving on the show. He even warned her that the makers would throw her out of the house if she repeats her nuisance.

Rakhi recently faced backlash after she called evicted contestant Abhinav Shukla "tharki (pervert)". Following this, Abhinav's wife, actress Rubina Dilaik threw a bucket of soap-water on Rakhi Sawant. Rubina also said that it's the people behind the cameras who encourage Rakhi by not taking any action against her and her "cheap entertainment."

Rakhi's antics made Rubina and Abhinav maintain a distance from her. However, while defending her antics, Rakhi's brother Rakesh Sawant told ETimes, "Rakhi is doing what she is best at doing and that is entertaining everyone. She is an entertainer and she hasn't crossed her line. The whole family has watched the episode and we feel she was just performing a task. At the end of the day, she knows she is married and has a husband back home. She will not cross her line ever."