When Deepika Padukone Came Across a Sea Cucumber During Her Valentine Vacay
Deepika Padukone has been teasing fans by sharing candid glimpses of her secret getaway with Ranveer Singh during the Valentine Week.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone has been teasing fans about her ongoing vacation with Ranveer Singh. The couple, who is rather secretive about their married life, have jetted off to a yet undisclosed location to ring in the Valentine's Day in each other's company.
After sharing a few pictures on social media, which gave a hint about her ongoing vacation, Deepika shared a fun moment with fans on social media during her stay at the foreign shores. Deepika shared a pic of blue waters and revealed that she came across a sea cucumber during the time at the beach. In her Insta stories, Deepika wrote, "When I thought the sea cucumber was a vegetable."
Sea cucumbers are named after their resemblance to the fruit of the cucumber plant.
Check out Deepika's latest update from her Valentine vacay with Ranveer below:
Screenshot from Deepika Padukone Instagram handle
However, Deepika and Ranveer have not shared as to where they are holidaying.
On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will together be seen in filmmaker Kabir Khan's 83. The movie, based on India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup victory, is slated to hit the screens on April 10.
83 is co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment.
(With inputs from IANS)
