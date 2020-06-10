When Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Danced the Night Away on Peppy Numbers at '83 Wrap-up

Here is the perfect throwback treat for all DeepVeer fans. A video of Bollywood’s power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone has resurfaced on social media.

The footage from last year was taken during the wrap up party of their upcoming film '83. Ranveer and Deepika stole the show when they arrived for the bash twinning in white. The video shows the couple dancing to Ranveer's peppy number, ‘Nashe Si Chadh Gayi’ from the film, Befikre.

Several visuals from the night went viral and fans couldn’t help gushing over the couple grooving to the tunes of Bollywood tracks with enthusiasm.

Deepika danced the night away in Ranveer’s arms, who couldn’t seem to take his eyes off her.

















Ranveer will feature in the sports drama, ’83 alongside wife Deepika. The couple has co-starred in films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. However, ’83 will be their first film together after marriage.

Kabir Khan’s directorial is based on India’s historic Cricket World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. In the film, Ranveer will play Kapil Dev while Deepika will essay the role of Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Bhatia.

Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jiiva, Jatin Sarna, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, R Badree, Boman Irani and Pankaj Tripathi will be seen in other important roles.



