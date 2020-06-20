When Deepika Padukone Rated Sushant Singh Rajput Highest On Performance Ratings

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left everyone in a state of shock and grief. The actor died by suicide on June 14 and, after six days, people still haven't come to terms with it. The supremely talented actor began his career on television and successfully forayed into films.

Sushant may have left for his heavenly abode but his fans continue to share pictures and videos related to the late actor. Now, a video of Deepika Padukone speaking highly of Sushant's performance has gone viral on social media.

As seen in the video, when the host asks Deepika which actor she would rate really high on performance. To which, Deepika replies, "I really like Sushant."

Deepika, who also did a special dance number in Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Raabta in 2017, has also opened up about the necessity for people to "reach out" in order to fight depression, in the wake of the late actor's demise on Sunday.

Deepika stressed on the importance of reaching out. She reminded that it was important to talk, communicate and seek help.

"As a person who has had a lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out. Talk. Communicate. Express. Seek help. Remember, you are not alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is Hope," she wrote in the post.

Deepika has been working consistently to help people suffering from depression over the past few years.

Meanwhile, Sushant's last theatrical release Chhichhore turned out to be his biggest blockbuster with a domestic box office collection of Rs 153 crore.