When Deepika Padukone Scolded Ranveer Singh for Speaking Loudly with Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana recently patched in Ranveer Singh during one of his Instagram live chat sessions. Ranveer, who had just woken up, looked puzzled after seeing the entire setup. But the conversation didn’t last long as Ranveer got scolded by Deepika Padukone for creating noise. The Chhapaak actress was apparently on a zoom call at that time.

In the less than a minute conversation, Ranveer flaunted his long tresses and fans couldn’t keep calm. Drawing inspiration from the Gully Boy actor wake-up look, Ayushmann too took off his cap.

The chat session began with Ranveer saying, “I just woke up. I can't live right now”. Whereas, the Badhai Ho actor requested him to be a part of the session. Moments later, we saw Ranveer looking off the camera and returns to say, “OK bye bye bye. Bhabhi (Deepika) daant rahi hain, kehrai hai main zoom call karrai hu, chilla mat”.

A while back, Deepika had shared a screenshot of her family group that revealed that she has saved Ranveer’s name on her phone as ‘handsome.

Sharing the snapshot on her Instagram timeline, Deepika wrote, “And this is how we roll... Whenever anyone in the family has a big day, the rest of us tune in.Like in the case above.Everyone appreciated an interview my husband did recently".

Deepika and Ranveer will be next seen together in Kabir Khan directorial ‘83. The sports-drama will narrate the tale of India’s historic world cup win in 1983.

