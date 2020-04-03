When Deepika Padukone Sneaked Around the House and 'Devoured' Ranveer Singh's Favourite Food Item

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have amused fans with another one of their candid moments on social media. Ranveer shared a picture of Deepika eating nutella, seemingly in the middle of the night. He also claimed that Deepika sneaked around behind his back and he 'caught her in the act.'

In the pic shared by Ranveer, Deepika is seen enjoying nutella. He captioned the post as: "In the dead of the night, she devoured Khilji! Revenge is sweet indeed! #sneakysneaky #caughtintheact @deepikapadukone (sic)."

On Thursday, Deepika took to Instagram and posted a picture of Ranveer, who is seen fast asleep. She even inserted the tag 'husband' on his forehead in the photograph.

On the film front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with her husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's cricket drama '83. She also has Shakun Batra's next coming up, where she co-stars with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

(With inputs from IANS)

