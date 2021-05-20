When Deepika Padukone Talked About Her Family with 3 Kids

There is no doubt when it comes to Deepika Padukone’s dedication to her profession. The actor continues to deliver impeccable performances in her movies and promote conversation around mental health through her foundation Live Love Laugh. However, in an interview in 2013, the actress had revealed what her ten-year-plan was.

Deepika, who married actor Ranveer Singh in 2018, told film critic Rajeev Masand in a roundtable interview back in 2013 that if she were not an actor she does not know what she would have been doing. However, she said that she was hopefully with some children around. Talking about her dream, the actress said that she might have had three little kids, scuttling about and may be working enough to take them to shoots. Deepika had mentioned in the interview that she wishes to have a happy family and at the same time, still do what she is doing.https://youtu.be/pX8U0Abui78

The actress is happily married to Ranveer who continues to express love for each other on social media posts.https://www.instagram.com/p/CMWXCqvhsc0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In another interview in 2018, before she had tied the knot, Deepika spoke to a British Tabloid, Evening Standard and had said that her parents’ marriage has always been the benchmark for her own approach when it comes to relationships. Deepika said that the way they are as a couple and the way they have held the family together is what has inspired her idea of a happy marriage. She dubbed her parents as “amazing role models.” The actress had again mentioned that she is dedicated to starting her own family and wants to have kids.

Deepika will soon be seen starring next to Sidhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey in Shakun Batra’s untitled movie. The actress had also started the shooting for Yash Raj banner’s Pathan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, and John Abraham.

