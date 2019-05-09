When Deepika Padukone Tripped on Her Met Gala Barbie Gown in Hotel Lobby

There is so much to like about the Met Gala this year—the flamboyance, the colours, the theme, the sheer effort put in by everyone and the number of Indians who walked the red carpet.Among the many who did, was also Deepika Padukone—her third Met outing this year after having debuted at the fashion extravaganza in 2017. Channelling Barbie, she wowed everyone in a shimmery candy-pink Zac Posen gown, big hair and loud make-up. Several of her pictures and videos have gone viral since the event. In one of them, she trips on her flamboyant dress as she walks in a hotel lobby sipping wine.Watch it here:Padukone also took to Instagram on Wednesday to share Vogue’s video of her dress rehearsal—the first time she tried on the gown—which was only 24 hours ahead of the gala. Vogue Magazine shared it with the caption, ““It's not a dress, it’s like art,” @deepikapadukone noted of the many-layered confection on Sunday at @zacposen's studio, just 24 hours before the #MetGala—and the first time she saw the dress in real life.”Padukone has also shared a series of photos of her appearance at the Met Gala, which was also attended by Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Lilly Singh, Anaita Shroff Adajania and Natasha Poonawalla.