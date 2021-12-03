When Dev Anand Calmed Down a Scared Hema Malini While Shooting For Johny Mera Naam

Dev Anand was not only famous for winning hearts wherever he went, but also as someone who paved the way for budding artists. Hema Malini, the Bollywood Dreamgirl, was one of them. The audience went crazy over two extremely good-looking actors in their very first film Johny Mera Naam. Dev Sahab and Hema, then, went on to feature in some of the finest films, including Amir Garib in 1974, Tere Mere Sapne in 1971, and Joshila in 1973, and many more. But their first film was special in more than one way. So, let’s look at some fascinating facts.

Hema was anxious when she had the chance to work with Dev Sahab for the very first time. This was Hema’s first blockbuster in the 1970s, and it was also the top-grossing film at the time.

In a 2019 interview with the National Herald, Hema said, “My mother was a big fan of Dev Saheb, so I grew up listening to his name and watching his films. But who knew that one day I’d get the chance to work with him? I started my career with the legendary Raj Kapoor. When I got Dev Sahab’s ‘Johny Mera Naam,’ I did it immediately, but you can imagine how nervous I was."

Hema went on to say that she was a newbie and he was a great star, but Dev Saheb never made her feel like she had a new waist. “Dev Saheb and his brother Vijay both took great care of me." Hema elaborated. The Baghban actor said that while the song ‘Vada To Nibhaya’ was being shot in Rajgir, Bihar, the crowd went unruly, and Dev Sahab took special care of Hema. “It was my first blockbuster film," she recalled.

While shooting for the film, Hema was involved in an accident that she says she will never forget. Writing in her book, ‘Beyond the Dream Girl’, she said that when she was filming with Dev Saheb on a cable car, the automobile came to a complete halt as soon as it reached the centre.

“When I looked down, I noticed a deep ditch," she said. Dev Anand took care of the horrified Hema, and the team quickly brought her down. It was later discovered to be a prank by a fan.

