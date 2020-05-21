When Dharam-Hema Malini Gave a Tearful 'Vidai' to Daughter Esha After Her Wedding, Watch Video

Esha Deol has shared a video capturing the emotional moment of 'vidai' after her wedding eight years ago. Esha and Bharat Takhtani had a love marriage in 2012 and the couple's elder daughter was born in 2017. The couple welcomed home their second daughter, Miraya Takhtani in 2019.

In her latest wedding post, as Esha carries out 'vidai' rituals like throwing rice being her while walking away for her new home with husband Bharat Tahkhtani, she hugs her parents Dharmendra and mother Hema Malini, who are in tears. Esha's sister Ahana, standing close by, cries too

"#memoriesforlife Thanks & best wishes to u my dear @badalrajacompany ! U are fantastic at his job," Esha wrote, remembering to thank the wedding's photo and video organisers.

Recently, when Dharmendra and Hema Malini celebrated 40 years of marital bliss, the couple’s eldest daughter, Esha Deol took to her social media handle to mark the special occasion with a loving note.

The Dhoom actress dropped multiple images in her post, the first of which shows her parents all smiles as they pose for the camera. The second and third pictures are throwback photos from the couple's younger days.

(with inputs from IANS)

