1-MIN READ

When Dharmendra, Rakhee Ran Into a Crocodile

Image: Official Twitter Dharmendral

Dharmendra shared that when he was shooting the song Jhilmil sitaron ka aangan hoga at Powai lake, there was a crocodile near to their boat.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 25, 2020, 3:46 PM IST
Veteran actor Dharmendra went back to the seventies when he was shooting for the song Jhilmil sitaron ka aangan hoga for the film Jeevan Mrityu.

"The song was shot at various places and I remember when Rakhee and I were on a boat at Powai lake for the shoot. At a distance, we could see what looked like a rock. But as we came nearer to it, we realised it was a crocodile!" Dharmendra shared.

"We both were so scared. But none of us stopped shooting for the song. With one eye on the crocodile, we managed to get the shoot done," he added.

Dharmendra shared the anecdote during Zee TV's singing reality show for kids Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs.

It all started after the show's contestants Madhav Arora and Aryananda performed on Jhilmil sitaron ka aangan hoga.

"This was truly an amazing performance. I relived the days when I was shooting for the song through these kids", the actor said.

