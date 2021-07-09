When Dilip Kumar Shouted at a Noisy Shakti Crew for Amitabh Bachchan to Prepare in Silence

Veteran actor of the Hindi cinema, Dilip Kumar passed away earlier this week, leaving the members of the film fraternity in mourning. One of the actors who shared the sentiment was Amitabh Bachchan, who had always described Kumar as his inspiration.

The two actors had worked together in Ramesh Sippy’s Shakti, their only movie together. The 1982 movie depicted the distraught relationship of father and son. Dilip played the role of ACP Ashwini Kumar, a policeman who was known for his honesty while Amitabh played the role of his son Vijay Kumar, who grows up to become a criminal. Working with Dilip, Amitabh surely treasured many memories and in an anecdote shared by the 78-year-old actor, he revealed how his co-actor looked out for him.

Appearing on the actors’ roundtable with Rajeev Masand, Amitabh mentioned how Dilip had shouted at the crew because they were not giving Amitabh enough silence to prepare for a pivotal scene. Amitabh told Masand that while working with Kumar in Shakti there was a scene when he shoots him at the airport. The scene shows Amitabh dying and Kumar holding him. During that scene, Amitabh had a few lines to say. As Amitabh was rehearsing for his lines he found a lot of disturbance at the sets and he could not prepare. Observing this, Kumar shouted at the crew and said, “Tum log actor ko respect nahi karte ho, chup ho jaao (you people do not respect actors, please quiet down).” Amitabh said that it was a pleasant surprise for him when he watched his idol being considerate to his co-actor. Amitabh had often mentioned how he had revered Dilip Kumar as an actor and a person.

The actor had also dedicated an Instagram post to him on the day he passed away. The picture shared by the actor featured Kumar and Amitabh in a cinematic portrait. Captioning the picture he had mourned, “My idol Dilip Saheb .. lost .. never before never after .. “an epic era has drawn curtains .. never to happen again “ Peace and duas…”

Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98 on Wednesday.

