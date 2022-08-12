When Dimple Kapadia Quit Her Acting Career To Start Married Life With Rajesh Khanna

Rajesh Khanna was undeniably one of the most sought-after actors of his time. Being one of the first superstars of the Hindi film industry, the Amar Prem actor’s professional, as well as personal, life had always been in the limelight. Back in the day, Khanna’s marriage to actress Dimple Kapadia in 1973, who was merely 16 at the time of their wedding, had become a hot topic of discussion across the country.

During the peak of his career, Rajesh Khanna happened to notice the then-newcomer Dimple Kapadia during her debut film Bobby. According to reports, Khanna developed an instant liking for Kapadia. He wasted no time in proposing to her. While the newlyweds were basking in marital bliss, speculations were rife that Dimple Kapadia quit her acting career at the behest of her beloved husband.

In one of her past interviews, Kapadia admitted that she had no regrets about leaving the film industry for him. She had attained a massive fan following after the success of Bobby. Back then, her father, Chunnibhai Kapadia had also expressed anguish over her decision to quit acting in an interview.

On the other hand, when Rajesh Khanna was asked whether his wife had left the film industry because of him, he had denied the same. The actor had stated that leaving the industry was completely Kapadia’s decision. Such statements by Rajesh Khanna, reportedly, started creating a rift between him and Dimple Kapadia. The couple also ended up parting ways with each other in 1984.

After a sabbatical of many years, Dimple Kapadia made a comeback in the Hindi film industry with Manzil Manzil. The film turned out to be a box office disaster. After a rocky start, Dimple starred in multiple hit films, including Saagar, Gardish, Rudaali and Krantiveer, among others.

