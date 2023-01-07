When Director Alphonse Puthren Spent Rs 70,000 After Eating At An Aluva Outlet

Malayalam filmmaker Alphonse Puthren recently shared his experience of suffering from food poisoning after eating at a restaurant in Aluva in Kochi district. On Tuesday, January 3, the director shared an extensive post on Facebook and shared an incident that took place at the Kottayam-based restaurant, which was in news recently after a woman died due to suspected food poisoning. The video shows FYFI activists vandalising the hotel named Malappuram Kuzhimandhi at Sankranthi in Kottayam. Now, Alphonse Puthren has asked food reviewers to shed some light on these issues.

In the long caption, Alphonse recalled how he suffered from severe pancreatitis pain, 15 years ago, after consuming shawarma at a restaurant and had to be admitted to the hospital. He shared, “15 years back, I ate Shawarma from a shop in Aluva. It was Sharaf U Dheen’s treat. I had shawarma and Mayonnaise in Aakrantham. Next day I was having severe pancreatitis pain and was admitted into Lakeshore Hospital and my parents had to spend Rs 70,000 to save me. I was in a special section called MCU.”

The Malayalam director also revealed that he was angry at his friend for it, but the actual reason was contaminated food. “I was angry at Sharaf for no reason. The actual reason was old contaminated food. Who is the actual culprit here? Open your eyes and see the truth. Life is very costly,” he added.

Alphonse also mentioned that Justice Devan Ramachandran should take strong action against such restaurants. “There should be a new ministry for food safety working from Kerala. Everyone should sell only clean, good food,” he opined in the comments section of his post.

Meanwhile, the film Gold marked the much-awaited comeback of Alphonse Puthren after the blockbuster film Premam, which was released seven years ago. The film, which features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara in the lead, failed to perform at the box office. It is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

