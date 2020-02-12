Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
1-min read

When Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur Posed with Ostrich on Malang Sets

Disha and Aditya are receiving love and appreciation for their latest release 'Malang' and the actress shared a candid snap with the latter on social media from the time they were shooting for the film.

News18.com

February 12, 2020, 7:39 AM IST
When Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur Posed with Ostrich on Malang Sets
Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur have been winning hearts of the audiences with their cute moments on-screen and off-screen and now that their first collaboration Malang is out and running in theatres, Disha has been riding high on the nostalgia trip and has been constantly sharing candid pictures and moments from the time she was shooting for director Mohit Suri's film.

In a candid moment that Disha recently shared on her Insta handle, we can see the actress and Aditya shooting for the adventures that are shown in Malang track Humraah. In the snap, Disha and Aditya can be seen sitting on their respective ATV motorbikes while an ostrich is standing besides them. Sharing the picture on social media, Disha wrote, "Big Bird."

In the snap, Disha can be seen wearing sports bra and shorts while Aditya compliments her casual look in his shorts and shirt. The duo not only look adorable but hot as they shoot for the Malang song Humraah.

Check out the candid pic of Disha and Aditya with an ostrich from Malang sets below:

Disha

Meanwhile, Malang has seen a decent start at the box office after it released on Friday, February 7. After four days, the film has pocketed Rs 29 crore and will hope to bank more till the next set of films hit screens on February 14, Valentine's Day. Going by the audience response to Disha and Aditya's fresh pairing in Malang, filmmakers may want to cast them together once more, perhaps.

Meanwhile, check out Malang track Humraah below:

