When Disha Patani's Pet Dog Goku Tried to Eat Her, See Pics

Disha Patani turns playmate for her adorable pet dog Goku.

  • News18.com
  Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 10:16 AM IST
Disha Patani is an animal lover and has two pet cats and two dogs at her home. Recently, the actress posted some candid pics of herself playing with her pet dog Goku and they are adorable to say the least.

In the pics, Disha positions herself behind Goku and as he yawns, her face gets captured between his jaws. Captioning the image, Disha wrote, "Goku trying to eat me." The actress also shared several fun moments with her pooch in quarantine.

Recently, Disha also caught up with her Malang co-stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu on video call. Taking to Instagram, Disha posted a screenshot from her virtual reunion with the "Malang" boys.

On the movies front, Disha was last seen in Baaghi 3 in a special song sequence Do You Love Me. Her next release is Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is directed by Prabhudeva. Salman and Disha have earlier worked together in Bharat (2019).

