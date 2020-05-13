When Divyanka Tripathi Got Emotional Talking About Her Split with Sharad Malhotra

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Divyanka Tripathi has found love in Vivek Dahiya and they are happily married now. But back in 2013, the TV actress broke up with Sharad Malhotra after dating for eight years.

The two met on the sets of television drama soap Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and their love story was the talk of the town. A few years back, Divyanka was invited on the talk show Juzz Baatt hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal. A snippet from the chat has recently resurfaced online where we see Divyanka getting teary-eyed.



In the video that is going viral, Divyanka opens up about the reasons and consequences of the break-up. In retrospect during the show, Divyanka admitted that everyone has their own journey but it took a long time to move on.



Speaking about the extent she went to while being in the relationship, she said. “I tried everything. Do you know the extent to which I went? I went to the level of blind faith. I started meeting strange people and I would open up to them and ask, “Has someone done something to him? How can this happen after eight years?”

Holding back her tears, she added, “There came a point when I had to do so much just for someone’s love, that I began questioning myself if it was love at? It took some time but I understood that it is not meant to be. Blind faith is a terrible thing, never get caught up in it. I was stupid”.

In 2016, Divyanka married her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Vivek Dahiya in presence of close friends and family. On the other hand, Sharad Malhotra found love in Ripci Bhatia and they tied the knot in 2019.

