When Farah Khan Opened up on Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon's Fight on Film Set

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan on a chat show revealed that actresses Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon once had a literal fight on a film set. On Koffee With Karan's episode in 2007, Farah had spilt the beans on the animosity between the two leading ladies of the film.

“I was once doing a song with Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon, long ago, in a film called Aatish. They were both having some kind of teenage spat. They were hitting each other with their wigs,” Farah had shared.

“They were wearing these wigs with plaits and beads in it. One was hitting, the other was stamping her foot with her heel. It was quite childish. I am sure they will laugh about it now," she added.

Raveena and Karisma are also known to have had friction between them during the shoot of Rajkummar Santoshi's Andaz Apna Apna. Raveena had revealed that despite all the co-actors not talking to each other, it is a surprise how they all managed to pull off the film so well and make it as huge as it is, even today.

In an IANS interview, Raveena had said that director Rajkummar also tried to patch the actresses and get them talking. She said, “The boys (Salman Khan and Aamir Khan) tried to bring Karisma and me together. In fact, in the climax, there’s a scene where Karishma and I are tied to a pillar. Rajji said, ‘We won’t untie you unless you talk to one another'.”.

However, Raveena and Karisma have put their past back and the two are on good terms now. Thanks to their daughters Rasha and Samaira, respectively, who go to the same school. In an earlier interview, Raveena had said that since their girls go to the same school, they end up bumping into each other and have bonded well, adding that it’s easier to hang out and discuss their kids.

