When Farah Khan’s Attempt at Knitting Hairband for Son Czar Went Terribly Wrong

Bollywood celebrities have been picking up new activities amid the coronavirus lockdown. And now, Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder took up an interesting knitting activity. She took to her Instagram and shared a picture of the piece she made.

On Thursday, Farah shared a post and said that this was supposed to be a hairband for her son Czar but she is not sure what it has turned out to be. Captioning the photo, Farah said, “I started knitting a hairband for my son Czar.. it’s clearly turned into smthng we cannot fathom! Is it a mask? Is it a lion cloth? Is it the flag of Italy?? whatever it is Czar will hav to wear it now!! Any suggestions (sic)?”

Till now, the post has crossed 12 thousand likes. Farah’s friends from the industry took to the comment section to laud her efforts.

Choreographer Geeta Kapur wrote, “Amazing… as usual ur adding too much love and extra stitches to it so it is expanding…count the stitches every time…I wish I had would have knitted one”, while actor Sonu Sood has dropped in some laugh out loud emojis.

Lots of fans and followers of the Happy New Year director suggested various things that she could now make out of it. One of the suggestions was to make a bandana.

Czar is one of Farah's triplets, along with her daughters being Anya and Diva.

