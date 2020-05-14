MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

When Farah Khan’s Attempt at Knitting Hairband for Son Czar Went Terribly Wrong

When Farah Khan’s Attempt at Knitting Hairband for Son Czar Went Terribly Wrong

On Thursday, Farah Khan shared a post of a knitted cloth which was supposed to be a hairband for her son Czar. However, she is not sure what it has turned out to be.

Share this:

Bollywood celebrities have been picking up new activities amid the coronavirus lockdown. And now, Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder took up an interesting knitting activity. She took to her Instagram and shared a picture of the piece she made.

On Thursday, Farah shared a post and said that this was supposed to be a hairband for her son Czar but she is not sure what it has turned out to be. Captioning the photo, Farah said, “I started knitting a hairband for my son Czar.. it’s clearly turned into smthng we cannot fathom! Is it a mask? Is it a lion cloth? Is it the flag of Italy?? whatever it is Czar will hav to wear it now!! Any suggestions (sic)?”

Till now, the post has crossed 12 thousand likes. Farah’s friends from the industry took to the comment section to laud her efforts.

Choreographer Geeta Kapur wrote, “Amazing… as usual ur adding too much love and extra stitches to it so it is expanding…count the stitches every time…I wish I had would have knitted one”, while actor Sonu Sood has dropped in some laugh out loud emojis.

Lots of fans and followers of the Happy New Year director suggested various things that she could now make out of it. One of the suggestions was to make a bandana.

Czar is one of Farah's triplets, along with her daughters being Anya and Diva.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading