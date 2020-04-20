MOVIES

1-MIN READ

When Farhan Akhtar's Pet Dog Almost Got Shibani Dandekar's Eye, See Pic

Shibani Dandekar

Shibani Dandekar

Actress and presenter Shibani Dandekar has shared on social media that Farhan Akhtar's pet pooch Tyson almost got her eye while she played with her.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 20, 2020, 2:15 PM IST
Shibani Dandekar is currently in quarantine in Mumbai city and is bringing up a puppy with her boyfriend Farhan Akhtar. Farhan had recently adopted a stray dog, named her Tyson and has since been sharing her adorable moments on social media.

Not just Farhan, Shibani too seems very attached and in love with the adorable pooch. However, recently, Shibani was injured right above her eyes, in what could have been a play date gone wrong with Tyson. Shibani shared a video on her Insta stories in which she shows off her bandaged left eye. Over the video, she wrote, "So cute when she is sleeping and when she is awake this happens."

However, it seems like the cut above her eye is not too deep and Shibani will be able to recover from it soon. She has recently featured in Amazon Prime Original series Four More Shots Please season 2. On the other hand, Farhan was last seen in The Sky Is Pink and will next feature in Toofan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Meanwhile, there are rumours doing the rounds that suggest the two lovebirds will tie the knot once Farhan's Toofan hits the screens. However, these reports remain unconfirmed as of now.

