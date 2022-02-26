When Filmmaker Prakash Jha Left Home for Mumbai With Just Rs 300 and Camera

Prakash Jha carved his niche in Bollywood as an exceptional director, writer and actor. Prakash proved his mettle as a director with films like Rajneeti, Apaharan, Gangaajal and many more. His talent as an actor has been admired in films like Jai Gangaajal (B.N Singh) etc. However, the journey to popularity wasn’t an easy one for Prakash, who faced various roadblocks in his life.

Prakash was born on February 27, 1952, in Patna, Bihar. He studied physics at Delhi University until 1972 when he decided to shift to Mumbai. Initially, he was determined to make his career as a painter but changed his mind after watching the shooting of the film Dharma. Prakash decided to become a filmmaker and joined the Film and Television Institute of India. Prakash was making films independently at the time.

Left home with 300 rupees and camera:

In an old interview, Prakash said that he left home with Rs 300 and a camera. This infuriated his parents a lot. Prakash and his father were not on talking terms due to this reason for 5 years.

The poor financial condition forced Prakash to spend many nights on Juhu beach and footpaths in Mumbai. Prakash had said in an interview that there was a time when he didn’t have money to pay for the room rent or even food. But these conditions couldn’t batter the spirits of this talented artist. He embarked on his journey as a director and writer of the full-length feature film Hip Hip Hurray in 1984. This was followed by films like Damul, Parampara, Anaadi Anant, Ek Aur Itihas and others. Prakash went on to win Filmfare awards for his films Apaharan, Gangaajal and others. Before Hip Hip Hurray, Prakash directed a lot of documentaries as well.

Marriage with Deepti Naval

Prakash married actor Deepti Naval in 1985. Both adopted a daughter Disha. Their marriage continued for 17 years after which they decided to get separated.

