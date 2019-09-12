When Gauri Khan Designed Shah Rukh Khan's Look in Baazigar

Celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan on Thursday shared a still of actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from their song "Ye kaali kaali aankhen", revealing that she designed her husband's look for the hit track.

"Can't believe I designed this look in the 90s ... Those jeans, legwarmer tee, bullet belt and a red shirt thrown over. The hand painted jeans were my favourite. Gauri khan designs has come a long way! Major throwback," Gauri tweeted.

In the image, SRK is seen wearing a red loose shirt with a pair of painted jeans, while Kajol donned a pink dress.

"Ye kaali kaali aankhen" from the 1993 movie "Baazigar" was composed by Anu Malik.

