Govinda used to be one of the most sought-after actors in the Hindi film industry, but gradually his career went downhill due to “poor work ethics" and “unprofessionalism". He was criticised time and again for issues like being late on sets and having ego clashes with the film’s team — all of which contributed to his downfall. A recent clip, which has resurfaced on social media, is enough to describe another side of Govinda, who was extremely respectful to his seniors. The clip, which went viral recently, shows the late popular choreographer Saroj Khan talking about Govinda’s highly respectable behaviour.

In the interview, Saroj took a stroll down the memory lane and recalled that Govinda couldn’t pay for her dance classes. He revealed his weak financial situation to the late choreographer and Saroj was not even slightly offended. Instead, she told Govinda that he could pay the “Guru Dakshina" later. Govinda remembered these words and paid for Saroj’s treatment when she fell ill while choreographing the song Dola Re Dola from Devdas.

Saroj recalled how her health was in doldrums; and at that extremely crucial point, Govinda arrived to help her. Chi Chi, as he is popularly known among fans, handed Saroj’s late elder daughter a parcel containing a sum of Rs 4 lakh. When Saroj opened the packet, she also discovered a note with it. The message said that now her student (Govinda) was capable enough to pay the guru dakshina (token of appreciation for the teacher). The veteran choreographer was extremely delighted at that moment and said, “This is called upbringing.”

Govinda’s followers were left extremely happy to see the clip, which speaks volumes about his generosity and commendable behaviour towards elders. A fan wrote that Rs 4 lakh was a huge amount in those times and Govinda should be appreciated for shelling out that much money for Saroj’s treatment. Another wrote that Govinda is Hero Number 1 in real life as well.

This clip of Saroj Khan’s interview has garnered 27 lakh views till now.

