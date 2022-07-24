When Govinda Said He Finds Karan Johar More Jealous and Dangerous Than David Dhawan for This Reason

Govinda is one of the most prominent stars from the 90s well known for his slapstick performances and dancing skills in films like Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare and Hero No 1. The veteran actor who paved a unique way with David Dhawan’s films had revealed in an old interview that Karan Johar was ‘more jealous and dangerous than David’.

The legendary actor and director duo had a fallout after delivering 17 box office hits. Govinda had spoken at great lengths about the controversy in numerous interviews. The actor had revealed that he heard David Dhawan saying that the actor has started ‘questioning a lot’ and that ‘I don’t want to do films with Govinda’. He further confessed that David started ignoring him and stopped picking up his calls after that.

However, in an old interaction with PinkVilla, Govinda had shared that when the actor was all set to make a comeback with his film Aa Gaya Hero, Karan Johar scheduled Varun Dhawan starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania to release only a week after the release of his own movie.

While responding to a question about whether the Dulhe Raja actor would ever make an appearance in the infamous talk show Koffee With Karan, Govinda had stated, “He must have said that. It would be a matter of national respect for him if he calls Govinda, but he is releasing Varun’s film just a week after my film. He shows that he’s very humble and innocent, but David se zyaada jealous and zyaada khatarnak lagta hai (I find Karan Johar even more jealous and dangerous than David Dhawan).”

The actor further alleged that Karan Johar has not called him ever in the last 30 years and that the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director only interacts with those who are part of his troupe. He said, “He doesn’t even say Hello. He’s not that kind-hearted. It’s a well-planned and smart move by Karan that he’s releasing his film a week after mine. Mujhe woh kabhi seedha nahi lagta hai (I never thought that he is nice).”

Govinda made his debut with 1986’s Ilzaam, and has appeared in over 165 Hindi films since. In June 1999, he was voted the tenth-greatest star of stage or screen in the last thousand years by BBC News Online polls. The actor would be seen next in Sanjay Gupta’s Shootout at Byculla. Gupta has previously helmed shootout film series titled Shootout at Lokhandwala and Shootout at Wadala.

