When Gully Boy Star Siddhant Chaturvedi Went to His Stalker’s House for Dinner

Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi says he wanted to be loved by people and has taken a vow to always handle his own social media. "I always wanted people to love me. I am happy that’s happening now," Siddhant said."I'll always handle social media by myself. I'll not have a team," he said when he appeared in an episode of Voot's Feet Up with the Stars Season 2, that’s hosted by Anaita Shroff Adajania.Siddhant came into the spotlight with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, in which he portrayed MC Sher, mentor to Ranveer Singh's budding rapper Murad. "I am happy, at peace, loving everything. But people don't know much about me," Siddhant said.The actor also recounted his strangest audition for the role of a stripper. "It was Aditya Dhar's film. It also had Fawad Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film never got made."He also talked about his stalker. "He was a 65-year-old man. He sent gifts, I went to his house for dinner. But after that it became a bit too much and I cut him off," he added.The actor feels Ranveer Singh is the sexiest actor in Bollywood and he would like to date his wife Deepika Padukone.