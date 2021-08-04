When Honey Singh, Accused of Domestic Violence, Refused to Shoot Until Wife Shalini Was By His Side

Punjabi singer and actor Yo Yo Honey Singh’s wife Shalini Talwar has filed a domestic violence case against him and sought Rs 10 crore compensation under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, saying she felt like a “farm animal…being treated cruelly". Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh has issued notice to Singh, directing him not to alienate or create any third party rights in their jointly owned property in Noida or dispose of his wife’s jewellery and other articles, said her lawyer.

Shalini Talwar, Singh’s wife, said that she was subjected to numerous incidents of physical, verbal, mental, and emotional abuse at the hands of her husband and his family.

Honey Singh, who has been married to Shalini for 10 years now, had once opened up about his relationship with her. In 2014, he introduced Shalini to the world through his reality show India’s Raw Talent.

According to a Hindustan Times report, just a day before the reality show was to be launched, Honey Singh got cold feet and refused to shoot until Shalini was by his side. When Shalini appeared, she took him back to the studio and he shot for the episode, after a delay of four hours. Following the incident, Honey had told HT, “She is my friend and I will always listen to her no matter what because today I have realised that she is very important and always right about everything."

Hirdesh Singh, known professionally as Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Talwar tied the knot on January 23, 2011. In the plea, Talwar has stated how she was physically assaulted by Singh over the last 10 years. She revealed how Singh and his family broke her mentally and emotionally so much so that she almost started identifying herself as a “farm animal, shepherded from here to there while being treated cruelly”.

Talwar also levelled cheating allegations against her husband, saying that he used to frequently have casual sex with multiple women, not wear his wedding ring, and mercilessly beat her for releasing their marriage pictures online.

(With inputs from PTI)

