When Hrithik Roshan Saved a Girl From Drowning During 2005 Mumbai Floods

Besides being an amazing actor and a dancer, Hrithik Roshan is also a real-life hero. 17 years ago, on July 26 in 2005, Mumbai faced its worst floods. The disastrous event shook the entire financial city. However, do you know that during the natural disaster, Hrithik Roshan emerged as a hero and saved a young girl from drowning?

Back then, a group of students created a human chain and decided to walk back to their hostel. However, while they were on their way, a girl slipped out of the human chain and went underwater. Hrithik Roshan, who was at Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow Prateeksha at the time, immediately rushed to the location and helped to bring back the girl safely to her place.

Meanwhile, it was just yesterday that Hrithik Roshan shared a throwback video of himself and his kids on social media from the days when they all went bungee jumping. In the video, Hridhaan was seen gearing up for his turn but looked nervous. However, Hrithik, who also recorded the video, motivated him and gave him a pep talk. “When you are scared of something you end up loving it,” he was heard saying in the clip.

