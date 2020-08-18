When I Made Heroine, People in Film Fraternity Got Very Upset with Me: Madhur Bhandarkar

Madhur Bhandarkar has made several films mirroring the hypocrisies in the society and in several professions. While Page 3 was an expose on the world of socialites and entertainment journalism, Heroine was his portrayal of the inner workings of the Hindi film industry.

The director says that he faced a lot of resistance from members of the film fraternity after making Heroine. The film used Kareena Kapoor's role as a focal point to unravel some uncomfortable truths about Bollywood.

In an interview with Times of India, Madhur said, "After Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise, people on social media are telling me whatever I had shown in the movie Heroine is true. I have shown in the film what actors go through, how they fight their own battles, the PR things and all."

"When I made the movie, people in the film fraternity got very upset with me. According to them, I had taken a lot of things from real life. But the same people appreciated me and my work when I made it in other fields. But I had to be true to my craft. What I showed in 'Heroine' is 95 percent true. I am an honest filmmaker and I stand by the kind of work that I have done in my career. I don't belong to any lobby or camp," he added.