When I was Getting Married, People Told Me My Career was Over: Genelia Deshmukh

Genelia Deshmukh, who tied the knot with Riteish Deshmukh on February 3, 2012, had taken a sabbatical post-wedding and was only seen in a few cameo appearances in films. Now, the actress is all set to make a comeback to showbiz with a digital talk show named "Ladies Vs Gentlemen". Genelia will be hosting the show along with her husband.

While Genelia is quite excited about her comeback, she spoke to Pinkvilla and opened up about several things including her break from showbiz for such a long time.

On being asked about her break from films, Genelia told the portal that she wanted to spend some time with her family as she had worked so much before that and felt like she needed that kind of break.

The actress further added that family was her priority and then she had kids. She also revealed that when she was getting married, she was told that her career would end.

“When I was getting married, I had people telling me, Oh you are getting married, for a girl, your career is done, I heard everything but I was clear that it is not going to stop me from marrying because I wanted that,” she was quoted as saying.

When asked if she is ready to get to grind and pick more projects, Genelia said that she is ready to work, however, she is not sure if she would want to work throughout the year.

The actress expressed her wish to do maximum 2-3 films a year as it will help her as an actor and as a person to grow.

Meanwhile, her upcoming film It’s My Life along with Harman Baweja has opted for a direct-to-TV route for its release. The film is a Hindi remake of the blockbuster Telugu film Bommarillu and is slated to release on November 29. The film, which also features Nana Patekar and comedian Kapil Sharma, was shot back in 2007 but never saw the light of the day.