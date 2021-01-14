When Imran Khan Hinted at Quitting Showbiz in 2014, Said He Found Living in Bollywood Bubble 'Suffocating'

Imran Khan, the nephew of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, turned 38 on Wednesday. He made his debut in the year 2008 with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na opposite Genelia D'Souza. The movie was well-received by the audience and critics alike. With his acting skills, Imran hogged the limelight and ruled over the hearts of many. In his career, he featured in films like I Hate Love Storys, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan among others.

After working in the film industry for a couple of years, the actor decided to quit showbiz. His last movie outing was opposite Kangana Ranaut in Katti Batti.

Now, according to a Hindustan Times report, in 2014, the actor had dropped hints regarding his intention to give up acting. Imran revealed it during an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit.

When a user on the platform asked, “From the interviews I have seen, you seem like one of the few actors who are not completely consumed by Bollywood. You seem to be in touch with the real world. Do you make a conscious effort to keep in touch with the outside world? Also, do you consider yourself an 'insider' in the industry?”

Imran said that he liked his quiet, peaceful life, and old friends. He said he just made movies and skipped the rest of the media circus.

Commenting on the question if he considered himself an 'insider' in the industry, Imran said his family has always been on the fringes of the industry adding that there was a time when Aamir was seen as an outsider who had all these ridiculous notions of ‘bound scripts’ and ‘only shooting one film at a time’.

Speaking on how it felt to see himself occasionally on TV or the internet, Imran said that he didn't watch TV and has worked hard to avoid living in the 'Bollywood Bubble', eating, breathing, and living movies. He said that these things can get very suffocating.

The actor was also asked about how he responded to the accusations against him of making it in Bollywood only because of his connection with Aamir. Responding to this, Imran said, "what kind of response could possibly satisfy those people?"