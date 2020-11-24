When in Dharamkot, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan Try Their Hand at Pottery

How do we know that there is a cuteness alert across Instagram? It is when there is an adorable sight of Taimur Ali Khan. A few heartwarming visuals have taken over the photo-sharing platform and they are undeniably endearing. This time around Taimur’s mother, Kareena Kapoor Khan has tagged along to contribute charm to infinity. The stunning mom-to-be, who switched on her vacay mode in Himachal Pradesh last week, ensured to make the most of the trip.

Kareena has now given a sneak peek of how she enjoyed her time to the fullest. In a series of posts, Bebo revealed that she and Taimur engaged in a pottery session in Dharamkot (a hill station in Himachal Pradesh).

Kareena, on Tuesday, picked two photographs from her Himachal diaries and shared. In a video from the same pottery session, we see 3-year-old Taimur accompanying his mother. Kareena is looking her usual gorgeous self in a red and black striped sweater while her son looks delightful in a grey coloured hoodie. The mother-son are seen trying their hands at pottery to make clay pots. Taimur concentrates when his mom is guiding him while she moulds the clay to get the pot in shape. The little one who is trying to help out Kareena has a reaction towards the end of the video that has instantly lit up Instagram. He shows his mud-smeared hands to his mom and also to the camera.

Kareena captioned all the posts as, “Pot, pot, pottery with the lil man ️️ Dharamkot studio such brilliant stuff ️”.

Kareena, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, is nearing her third trimester. The baby is due sometime in early months of the next year. While Kareena has returned to Mumbai, Saif stayed back to conclude his shoot schedule for Bhoot Police.