When Ira Khan’s Fiance Posted A Nude Pic On Social Media

Earlier this year, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh took the nation by storm by posing nude for Paper magazine. The aesthetically shot pictures had gone viral on social media and got a mixed response from people. Ranveer Singh was subjected to both praise and criticism for his controversial shoot. However, the actor is not the first in the country country. While former supermodel Milind Soman has done it more than once, in recent times it was Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira’s fiancee Nupur Shikhare who made head turns with a similarly styled photoshoot. Although he did it three years back in 2019, his nude photographs did not make as much noise as Ranveer’s.

Nupur, who got engaged to Ira just recently, is a fitness trainer by profession. Along with picture, he wrote, “Strength comes from accepting your weaknesses and working on them, courage comes from accepting your fears and facing them.”



Talking to an entertainment portal, Nupur later acknowledged that he was really nervous filming the photos and that his hands were shaking.

On Friday, Ira Khan announced that she has said yes to Nupur, after dating for years, through her social media handle. Nupur popped the question to Ira during their ongoing Italy vacation, going down on his knees, a moment that she shared with her fans.

