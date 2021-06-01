When Irrfan Clicked Pics of Babil Khan Getting Haircut from Sutapa Sikdar

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil has shared a post on Instagram, through which he has recollected the memories of a haircut that was done by his mother Sutapa Sikdar and brother Ayaan. He informed that back in time when these snaps were clicked, his father had made the decision that his elder son would go bald and the act would be performed by his wife and younger son. These memorable photos have been clicked by the late actor.

Babil also stated that when he was a teenager his dad had asked if he would permit him to cut his hair. But back then he didn’t let him. In the carousel of images that he has shared, one can see the different stages of his haircut. However, it must be noted that he has not shared his final bald look in the post.

As usual Babil’s post received much love from his as well as Irrfan’s fans. A person wrote, “Memorable moments”, another said, “Your all posts keeping your Baba alive with us”. One netizen who seemed to be a big fan of Irrfan said, “U the one who is really a real person by heart and yes we still remember irfan sir as he was really a great great artist and even a great person I have met ever and really hoping u to just climb up the steps and be successful at what ever you r doing …just do well.”

Irrfan breathed his last in Mumbai on April 29, 2020 in a Mumbai hospital. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018.

Meanwhile, Babil has already announced that he will be making his acting debut with a Netflix film titled Qala. The movie directed by Anvitaa Dutt and bankrolled by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz, also stars Tripti Dimri.

The official announcement teaser of the film was released on April 10.

