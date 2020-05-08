When Irrfan Khan Played Lenin On Stage At Shri Ram Centre

Irrfan Khan’s loss has been considered personal by many. Days after the demise of the National Award-winning actor, friends and fans continue to share some precious memories.

A very old video of the Angrezi Medium actor has recently surfaced online. The clip is from the time when he was in National School of Drama, Delhi. In the teleplay titled 'Laal Ghaas Par Neele Ghode', Irrfan essayed the role of Russian revolutionary leader Vladimir Lenin. The following is a snippet that shows a very young Irrfan perform Lenin on stage for Prasanna Heggodu’s production at Ram Shri Centre.

The Doordarshan play, originally penned by Mikhail Shatrov with the title 'Blue Horses On Red Grass', was translated by Uday Prakash in Hindi.

For the casting, Irrfan was accompanied by his classmates Mita Vashisht and Sutapa Sikdar, who got married to Irrfan later.

Post Irrfan’s demise, his NSD batchmate and now actor Mita said, “He had this shy mischief about him and used to relentlessly pull my leg and, since I had long hair, give my plaits a tug or two. There was a seriousness about him that’s well known but he also had a sense of mischief which we see in his roles. We were classmates for three years, living together 24×7, travelling on an educational trip to Manipur, eating, brushing our teeth and fighting with each other, and it was almost like a blood relationship. A part of us has died,” she was quoted by Indian Express as saying.

Also, the writer of Irrfan’s film, Paan Singh Tomar, Sanjay Chauhan, spoke about Irrfan. He said, “I first met him at Shri Ram Centre; I was student of Jawaharlal Nehru University and Irrfan of National School of Drama (NSD). He would take his plays to another level. I remember a play Laal Ghaas Par Neele Ghode in which he enacted Lenin. The moment Irrfan came on stage one forgot how Lenin looked; he would transform into Lenin. If he loved a character, he would transcend the script (sic.)”

