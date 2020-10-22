When Irrfan Khan Sang Lata Mangeshkar's 'Mera saaya' for Wife

Babil Khan on Thursday shared a video of his late father, actor Irrfan Khan, where the latter sings a Lata Mangeshkar classic for his wife Sutapa.

Irrfan and Sutapa are at an airport, and while seeing her off, he croons the evergreen Lata song, Mera saaya.

Inadvertent humour is triggered off when Irrfan mixes up his lines, and asks whether it is 'mera saaya or 'tera saaya'. Sutapa laughs and corrects him.

"Mera saya ki tera saya? Dropping ma off at the airport now," Babil captioned the Instagram post, adding a sad emoticon.

"Such a sweet memory," a user commented on the clip.

"Miss him and his voice a lot," another user wrote.

Earlier, Babil had shared another throwback of his late father. In the image, Babil sits by a lake while Irrfan clicks him with a camera. "Switching places by the lake. I love the way you shake my soul still. I took that jump you know, funny it was waiting outside my door still. You said 'that's all you have to do'. I leapt off a little too late, but I did in memories of you," Babil captioned the image.

Irrfan breathed his last in Mumbai on April 29 after battling colon cancer for months.