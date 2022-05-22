When It's Freezing, Kareena Kapoor Khan Eats French Fries with Chat Masala and Red Chilli

Kareena Kapoor Khan is among the fittest stars in Bollywood today. But the diva does indulge in a some comfort food occasionally. Currently in Darjeeling to shoot for The Devotion of Suspect X, the actress posted a video of her enjoying French fries with chat masala and red chilli with her co-star Vijay Varma and makeup artist Pompy.

“When it’s freezing …you know what to do …French fries oh put chaat masala and red chilli on it ….ufffff,” she captioned the Instagram Reel, tagging the other two. The video showed them enjoying the fries sitting outdoors on the sets. It starts with Kareena making a mischievous face while putting one fry in her mouth, followed by Vijay who is seen drinking tea alongwith it. Take a look:

Both Vijay and Kareena have been sharing beautiful photos and videos of their time in the hills of West Bengal. Earlier this week, Saif Ali Khan and his son Taimur Ali Khan had jetted off to Darjeeling to join Kareena Kapoor Khan who is shooting in the hill station for her upcoming project The Devotion of Suspect X. Pictures have surfaced of Saif joining Kareena and the cast for a dinner date. The film’s producer Jay Shewakramani shared a photo of Kareena and Saif having dinner with Gauravv K Chawla and others.

The Devotion of Suspect X is an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s novel of the same name. The Sujoy Ghosh directorial will mark Kareena’s OTT debut. It also stars Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from The Devotion of Suspect X, Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. This film is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

