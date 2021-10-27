When J-Hope Punched the Air and Sulked Because of Jimin

In their initial days as a band, BTS often indulged in activities that would bring out their creative side. However, there were times when disagreements and some arguments erupted among the seven members of the band: RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook. In one such incident that took place in 2014, J-Hope was irked with Jimin.

BTS managers had planned a photography activity keeping the BTS members in focus. According to the rules of the creative activity, only one member would have got the chance to pose solo while other members had to pair up and pose during the photoshoot. J-Hope had called dibs on a solo shot, however, J-Hope’s patience was tested when he checked the digital camera and saw Jimin’s solo picture already being shot. Jimin had secured a solo shot, leaving J-Hope to pose with Jin.

A video shared by Bangtan Bomb on their YouTube channel shows how J-Hope reacted after he saw Jimin’s solo pose. The artist was seen throwing punches in the air as he sulked at the lost opportunity of shining in a solo photoshoot. J-Hope addressed the camera and said, “I can’t stand it anymore. You die.” The singer further added, “Watch me, I’m coming for revenge.” The video then shows the culprit, Jimin finally approaching J-Hope. The rapper tried to put up an angry face as he said “Stay away from me!” J-hope faced away from Jimin expressing his passive aggressive mood which prompted Jimin to laugh. J-Hope then said, “Give me the camera, please,” and then began punching the air while Jimin tried to calm him down.

140407 | [BANGTAN BOMB] Angry J-Hope LOLhttps://t.co/to81ZW02K5Jimin: I didn't know I did something wrong…. pic.twitter.com/TFwK3Vi2Ic — ᴮᴱ🐰💖🐥⁷ (@jksjmtattoo1) April 6, 2021

Fans have expressed their reaction to this incident. Commenting on the YouTube video one of the BTS Army wrote, “Obviously no one on this planet can stay mad at Park Jimin for more than 2 seconds, nice try J-hope.” Some of the fans also commented how J-hope looks more cute when he is trying to feign anger. As one fan commented, “Angry J-Hope is equivalent to a regular human being. LOL he’s still smiling.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.